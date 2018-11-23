First Alert Forecast: Cool day, rain moving in for Ohio State/Michigan matchup

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mild and windy today for early Black Friday Shoppers. Today’s high will climb quickly to the mid to high 40s with some sunshine.
Temperatures hang in the low 40s as we head toward sunset at 5:06 p.m. for the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo. Light winds will make it feel a few degrees cooler in high 30s. Rain moves in overnight with the low around 39.
Rain continues Saturday for the Rivalry Game. Columbus forecast also soggy. High temps for Toledo still reach high 40s with winds picking up into the weekend. Rain dwindles late afternoon. Another round of rain is possible late Sunday.
Next Week: Temps in the mid 30s with rounds of rain and snow.
