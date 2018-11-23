Ex judge expected in court Monday for assaulting a Shaker Heights police officer, while fleeing a murder scene

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Former Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Judge Lance Mason is expected to appear in Shaker Heights Municipal Court Monday morning. Court is closed Friday, Nov. 23.
Mason is charged with felonious assault after allegedly crashing into a Shaker Heights police cruiser while fleeing the scene of a murder on Saturday, Nov. 17.
Officer Adam Flynt spent several days in the hospital for injuries to his lower legs.
Officer Flynt was kneeling inside his cruiser, with his lower legs outside the vehicle, when Mason’s Audi hit him.
Mason is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife Aisha Fraser, 45.
He has not been charged in connection with Fraser’s murder.
Fraser was found dead in the driveway of Mason’s sisters home in the 17000 block of Chagrin Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
Fraser had been dropping off their two daughters and her home was the neutral dropping off location.
In 2014, Mason pleaded guilty to domestic violence and attempted assault for beating Fraser inside their car in front of their children.
He served less than a year in prison.
In 2017, he was rehired by the city of Cleveland to be the Minority Business Development Administrator.
Mason was fired from that position the day of the murder.
Fraser’s friends have started a GoFundMe account for the couple’s daughters.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.