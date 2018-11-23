3 dead, 2 hurt in Thanksgiving day shooting in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE/CNN) - Indiana police are investigating a Thanksgiving night shooting which left three people dead.
The Fort Wayne Police Department said there were five victims, three of which died at the incident.
Police said two male victims and a female victim were pronounced dead when first responders arrived. Two other male victims were transported to the hospital.
There is no word on a possible motive.
Police have not released any information about the suspect. The identities of the victims will be released pending the notification of kin.
"At approximately 10:25 this evening the Fort Wayne police was dispatched to the 6100 block of Downington Drive in reference to a shooting,” said Jason Anthony, public information officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department.
“Officers arrived on scene and located four victims inside a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. In addition, we located another victim outside of the residence who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Three of those victims were pronounced deceased at the scene, two of them transported to a local hospital in critical condition."
Anyone with knowledge about this incident is asked to contact the authorities at (260)427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260)436-7867.