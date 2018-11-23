2 children found alone at stores during Black Friday shopping

SYMMES TWP. OH (FOX19) - Two small children were found alone at two separate stores in Symmes Township during Black Friday shopping, Hamilton County dispatchers said.
One of the boys was reunited with his parents shortly after he was spotted outside Kohl’s off Fields Ertel Road near Interstate 71 about 10:21 p.m. Thursday, according to dispatchers.
But in an unrelated incident less than two hours later, a second boy “was found abandoned” at JCPenney just up the street, said David Daugherty, spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators searched hours for the child’s parents.
When they didn’t come forward some five hours later, the sheriff’s office turned to the public for help.
The boy, who believed to be 3-or-4-years-old, is in the care of child case workers, Daugherty said.
Black Friday crowds have been out in full force this year since early Thursday evening.
That’s when malls and several stores including Kohl’s and JCPenney opened with a wide variety of bargains to lure shoppers.
