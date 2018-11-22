Thanksgiving marks 8th year since Skelton brothers' disappeared

TOLEDO (WTOL) - This Thanksgiving marked the eighth year an area mother has had to celebrate the holiday without her three sons.
Police say John Skelton, the boys' father, took Andrew, Alexander and Tanner without permission from their Morenci, Michigan home.
The kids have not been seen again since.
Skelton claimed he gave the kids to an unknown group to get them away from their mother, although he has never said what group it was or where the children could be.
A reward is still being offered for any information leading to the discovery of the brothers.
