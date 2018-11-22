Margaret Hunt Senior Center offers Thanksgiving meal, comradery for the holiday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thanksgiving can be a lonely time of year for many older adults who may have recently lost a spouse or other loved ones.
That’s why on Thursday, the Area Office on Aging encouraged those who are able to do so, to invite an older adult they know who might be lonely to join them for Thanksgiving.
People turned out to the Margaret Hunt Senior Center, for the holiday’s hot Thanksgiving lunch.
“There was a need in this campus for veterans and older adults who are living independently to come out and socialize on thanksgiving because its easy to stay in your house ans thanksgiving is a day for comradery.,” said Rebecca Liebes, the Vice President of Nutrition Health and Wellness.
There was no charge for the meal.
Those interested in making a donation were welcome to do so.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.