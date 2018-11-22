Local forensic nurse awarded for bringing dignity to patients

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Intentionally tucked in a quiet corner of the Blanchard Valley Hospital is where you'll see Michelle Stratton hard at work helping survivors of sexual assault and rape.
“The patient is able to feel safe, like no one will be able to walk in on them because it’s very private. There’s some times where you’re very exposed,” Stratton said.
Everything in the room is designed for the patients comfort since they have just survived a trauma. Robes are offered instead of a hospital gown, the walls are painted in a warm tan color and a special bed is used.
“This is the bed we purchased, it’s more comfortable, it looks more like a chair than an examination bed,” Stratton said.
Before the forensic nursing program began three years ago, victims had to travel a considerable distance to get this type of care.
“A lot of times they would have to go to Columbus or Toledo to have that stuff done,” Detective Kevin Spieker with the Findlay Police Department said.
Now, thanks to the work of Stratton and her team, survivors can get exams done closer to home.
"They do a good job collecting evidence for us and sometimes that evidence can make or break a case," Spieker said.
"What we know about sexual assault is that it's not about sex... it's about power and control. And once that patient comes into the ER, we start to give them that power back," Stratton said.
They begin giving power back to the survivor by collecting evidence that may one day send the perpetrator to jail. Then, they give the person a full sized bottle of shampoo and conditioner to begin feeling clean. Since they have to take the person's clothes as evidence, they make sure the survivor has a new outfit before leaving.
“We do provide pants, underwear a new bra and shirts and socks if needed,” Stratton said.
Stratton’s hope is that these extra considerations can begin the survivor’s healing process.
