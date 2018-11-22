LeBron James returned to Akron’s I Promise School before Cavs, Lakers game

Source: Facebook
By Chris Anderson | November 22, 2018 at 11:57 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 4:43 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - LeBron James made an appearance at the I Promise School in Akron before his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers, took on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James dropped in to visit students on Wednesday during his return to Northeast Ohio.

All love & smiles with our big kid from Akron back in school 🖤 LeBron James #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE

Posted by LeBron James Family Foundation on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Akron City Schools and James collaborated to open the I Promise School in July. The public school currently serves 240 students with future expansion planned.

[ A look inside LeBron James' new I Promise School in Akron ]

Wednesday night’s game was James' first game with the Lakers against the Cavaliers. The Lakers defeated the Cavs 109-105.

