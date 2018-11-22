LeBron James returned to Akron’s I Promise School before Cavs, Lakers game

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - LeBron James made an appearance at the I Promise School in Akron before his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers, took on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
James dropped in to visit students on Wednesday during his return to Northeast Ohio.
Akron City Schools and James collaborated to open the I Promise School in July. The public school currently serves 240 students with future expansion planned.
Wednesday night’s game was James' first game with the Lakers against the Cavaliers. The Lakers defeated the Cavs 109-105.
