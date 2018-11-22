LeBron and childhood friends reflect on career in ‘More Than An Athlete’ docuseries

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - While LeBron was prepping for his return against the Cleveland Cavaliers, his business partner Maverick Carter was on the sideline talking about his ventures off the court.
More Than An Athlete is the motto James lives by, and also the title of the new series documenting his movements in year 15.
On the heels of comments for players to “Shut up and dribble," James and many others decided to make a lasting impact in the lives of others, beyond the lines.
James has inspired a number of athletes to give back through actions alone.
Following his decision to join the Lakers, he returned home to open the I Promise School in his hometown.
James visited the school prior to the game Wednesday night.
The first episode follows LeBron as he opens up the one-of-a-kind institution.
The second episode titled “Decisions, Decisions," focuses on the famous event he held announcing his departure in 2010.
He goes in depth exploring his thought process at the time and whether he would’ve done things differently looking back.
You can watch full episodes through the ESPN+ app, but it will cost you.
According to ESPN, the price is $4.99 a month, but a free seven-day trial is available.
