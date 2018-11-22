Latest US airstrikes in Somalia kill 6 al-Shabab extremists

Al-Shabab recently relocated to Harardere as a key training and planning base after the U.S. and allies increased pressure and surveillance further south. Somali intelligence officials last month told The Associated Press that last month's U.S. airstrike near Harardere largely destroyed a training camp where recruits were preparing to graduate. The officials said more than 75 people were killed, while the U.S. said about 60 extremists were killed.