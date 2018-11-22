Happy’s Pizza brings happiness for Thanksgiving at Family House

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Tis the season for giving thanks, but for many it’s also a season for giving. Both were evident Wednesday at the Family House in Toledo.
"Thank you" It's a simple phrase that means a lot. It was something said frequent Wednesday Night as Happy's Pizza fed those staying at Family House."It looks good,” said Adriana Gibson, nine-years-old.
“Yeah it looks good and I am thankful for Happy's," added her mom, Meika Gibson.
"It's actually awesome,” said Elizabeth Harman. “I never expected that much to come through."
Family House is a non-profit providing for homeless families in crisis. They provide comprehensive care for both children and adults.
The need for their services is so great, hundreds of families are on the waiting list for a room at this moment. That’s what led Happy’s Pizza to their door.
“We might not have enough at one time, or we might have a lot at one time so us giving back is just appreciating the gift we have as of now,” said Wally Yasso, owner of Happy’s Pizza.Happy’s
Pizza donated nearly $5,000 worth of food for those at Family House. Food several residents couldn’t get enough of it.
Happy’s owner said giving is part of their nature and the smiles they see on the faces of those they serve make it all worth it.
“It is just happiness,” said Yasso.
But families say it’s more than just the food they are thankful for this Thanksgiving, it’s Family House.
“It is actually a lot,” said Elizabeth Harman, who is staying at Family House. “We didn’t have a place to go living between my mom’s house, the streets, my husband’s work van for a little while. So, when we got here, food, they helped with everything. It’s very helpful and I am very emotional today too.”
Meika and Adriana Gibson said Family House has been a blessing to them. They are in the area and don’t have many family members nearby. Family House has supported them in their tough spot and spurred them on to more.
Meika said with their help she is working to find a job and housing. Adriana said she has so many friends at Family House and is thankful for her mom and the staff’s help.
The Gibson’s are grateful for what they’ve been given.
“Regardless you know you make it however you make it and Thanksgiving you know people give,” said Meika Gibson, a resident at Family House. “Since me and her have been here I’ve seen a lot of people give and I can’t wait because I want to give back too after I get on my feet.”
That’s the spirit of Thanksgiving.
