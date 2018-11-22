Happy Thanksgiving! We’re thankful for dry weather today

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Happy Thanksgiving! Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and cold this morning with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s through daybreak.
Mixed clouds with some afternoon sunshine, dry and cold weather for Thanksgiving afternoon.
Highs today will be in the low and middle 30s.
Warmer weather on Friday with highs in the middle and upper 40s.
Rain chances return for the weekend, mainly on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 50s both weekend days.
