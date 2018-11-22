Embiid, 76ers top Pelicans after Davis' missed free throw

Embiid had his way with New Orleans, finishing 11 of 23 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. He also was 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. With his strength and size inside, as well as ability to shoot from outside, Embiid has been nearly impossible to guard this season. He has double-doubles in 18 of Philadelphia's 20 games, leading the NBA.