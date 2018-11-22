Diana Ross to headline frigid Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Giant character balloons, including Charlie Brown, are being inflated the night before their appearance in the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Wednesday Nov. 21, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) (Bebeto Matthews)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK | November 22, 2018 at 5:13 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 5:13 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Diana Ross might be singing "Stop! In The Name of Gloves" by the time she's done performing at New York City's super chilly Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Forecasters say it could be the coldest day in the parade's history.

John Legend, Martina McBride and the Muppets from "Sesame Street" are also slated to perform in the frigid cold.

Officials will be monitoring wind to see if giant character balloons such as SpongeBob and Charlie Brown can fly safely.

Police say they're ready to order the 16 helium-filled balloons to a lower altitude or ground them entirely if it is too windy.

Crowds gather to see giant character balloons being inflated the night before their appearance in the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Wednesday Nov. 21, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
There have been mishaps and injuries in the past when gusts blew them off course.

Others performers include Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Pentatonix, Sugarland and Barenaked Ladies.

A giant balloon of the Aflac Duck is inflated the night before their appearance in the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Wednesday Nov. 21, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Giant character balloons, including Charlie Brown and Go Bowling, are inflated the night before their appearance in the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Wednesday Nov. 21, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
