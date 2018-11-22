Dave’s Turkey Chase sponsored by WTOL on Thanksgiving morning

DOWNTOWN TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - We are inviting you to join us tomorrow morning in our Turkey Chase 5K.
This is the perfect opportunity to show thanks by giving to help others and burn off the day’s extra calories in the process.
The annual Turkey Chase 5K and 1 Mile Walk on Thanksgiving Day in downtown Toledo benefits Cherry Street Mission Ministries, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Hannah's Socks.
There are still ways to help out even if you’re not a runner.
“Donations are the big thing we’re asking for today. Not only monetarily, but in-kind donations. For Hannah’s Socks, childrens socks is the number one request we have for today. Most people think about donating adult socks, but really, the kids we’re looking for right now. And in terms of donating to Cherry Street Mission, we’re looking for toiletries," Clint McCormick, Race Director said.
The race course starts on Summit Street at WTOL 11, turning right onto Monroe Street past Fifth Third Field.
You're then going to hang a quick right onto Huron Street passing by the Huntington Center.
From there, the course continues on a ways on Huron Street across Cherry Street to Bush Street where you'll go past the YMCA.
Finally, turn right on Summit Street and head to the finish back here at the WTOL 11 studio.
Todd Tucker from Maumee said he’s always excited for the next race, because the some of the money raised usually goes go to a good cause. Tomorrow’s Turkey Chase is no exception.
“I did this last year. It was the first time I did it and it was actually my return to running, so since then I’ve joined the Dave’s Running groups and it just seems like now it’s going to be a tradition," he said.
If you’re interested in starting your own tradition, Dave’s Running Shop is taking sign-ups through 7:30 Wednesday evening.
There's no limit to the number of racers, the more people that show up, the warmer we'll all be!
You can also register before the race at 7:30 Thursday morning right here in the WTOL parking lot.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.