Children among fire victims flown to hospital following Geauga County blaze

MIDDLEFIELD, OH (WOIO) - A tragic scene is unfolding in Geauga County as Cleveland 19 confirms multiple victims, including children, have been flown via Life-Flight to area hospitals following a house fire.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke out at 17225 Peters Road at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Victims were also rushed by ambulance to surrounding hospitals.
The cause of the fire, and the extent of the victims' injuries are unknown at this time.
Middlefield firefighters are working the scene now.
