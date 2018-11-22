Call 11 For Action: Noisy garage construction keeping residents awake

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Therese May lives at the Renaissance Senior Apartments in downtown Toledo.
It's right across the street from the Four Seagate parking garage.
For about a month or so now, there’s been construction going on -- from about midnight to 4 or 5 in the morning daily.
That's why May is upset: she's trying to sleep at that time.
It's very loud, we checked it out for ourselves about two weeks ago.
May tells us it sounds like a war zone at night when she and fellow residents are trying to sleep, and it’s been that way for months.
She says she’s tried reaching out to the city of Toledo and Toledo police, both of which led to dead ends because the company does have a construction permit.
“They’re not taking the residential into consideration. This building was built in 1890 and we were here way before they were. We need them to quiet down or to figure out how to soundproof what they’re doing in there so we’re not bothered by it,” May said.
The company that owns the garage is the Eyde Group.
WTOL spoke with their general counsel, Mark Clouse, over the phone Tuesday.
We had reached out when we first received May’s complaint and in those few weeks, Clouse assured us the Eyde group has made modifications to the construction site.
Now, they close the doors to the garage and use something called a ‘concrete blanket’ to minimize the noise.
The reason they can't work during the day is because it's still an active parking garage where people need to park their cars, and they don't want to disrupt workers during the business day.
We’ll continue to be on top of this if it continues to disturb neighbors late at night.
