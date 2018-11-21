Toledo-built Jeep pickup to debut next week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Jeep revealed a teaser video on Wednesday that officially announced its new, Toledo-built pickup will debut next Wednesday in Los Angeles.
The upcoming Jeep Wrangler pickup truck, which according to Automotive News will be called the Jeep Gladiator, still remains under wraps in the video.
But the teaser does reveal a date: 11-28.18.
That coincides with the Los Angeles Auto Show, where the truck will be unveiled.
The Gladiator name, if confirmed, would be a nod to the 1963 version of the truck with the same name that debuted at the same time as the Wagoneer.
Fiat Chrysler has been pretty tight-lipped otherwise about the new vehicle.
