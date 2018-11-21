Stonebridge Church in Findlay prepares to serve 2,400 Thanksgiving Day meals.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - For 14 years now, one local church has worked to make sure no one in their community has to go through Thanksgiving alone.
Following church service on Sunday morning, volunteers at Findlay’s Stonebridge Church have been busy roasting turkeys and prepping the sides for 2,400 Thanksgiving Day meals.
The community dinner has become a tradition for the families of Stonebridge, who either volunteer their time to help prepare the meals, or serve them on Thanksgiving Day.
Members also deliver meals within the city limits, this year they are packing 500 meals to deliver directly. The idea began with serving 200 to 300 meals for people who either couldn’t afford a proper turkey day dinner, or for people who would be spending the holiday alone.
Now, church members have their own thanksgiving here while volunteering, spending the holiday with their extended church family.
“If you maybe don’t have family at home, or your plans have changed and you’re going to be by yourself, that kind of stinks. We want you to come out, we want to be your family for the day. Maybe you just don’t want to do dishes, that’s me! We just want people to be together and experience what Thanksgiving is all about,” said Stephanie Schack.
Bridge Kids director at Stonebridge ChurchStonebridge Church will open their doors to dine-in or drivethru Thanksgiving Day meals at 11:30 a.m. Drive thru ends at 2 p.m. while dine in wraps up at 3 p.m.
