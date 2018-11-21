Rivalry week playing major role in conference races

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Southern California head coach Clay Helton, right, walks off the field after a loss to California in an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles. With angry USC fans chanting for Helton’s firing, the Trojans fell 34-27 to UCLA last week for their fourth loss in five games. Ranked 15th at the start of the season, USC (5-6) now must upset Notre Dame on Saturday just to become bowl eligible and avoid its first seven-loss regular season since 2000. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File) (AP)