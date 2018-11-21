For 3rd straight week, 'Bama, Clemson, ND, Michigan top CFP

There is a case to be made that there is literally no way UCF would be allowed in the playoff. The conspiracy theorist would say the selection committee has been given their Power Five marching orders and that's that. There is a glass ceiling over UCF no matter the chaos in the other conferences. The less cynical would say UCF's schedule, not as rigorous as the other top teams, would deservedly keep the Knights out even if the alternative is teams that have lost two or even three games.