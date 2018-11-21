1 person taken to hospital after joy ride on four-wheeler leads to crash

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One person is in the hospital after a four-wheeler accident in east Toledo early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the parking lot of East Broadway Elementary School on the 1700 block of East Broadway around midnight.
Police say 2 men were taking a joy ride on the Yamaha Quad when they took a corner too fast and rolled over, throwing them from the four-wheeler.
Police say the four-wheeler was going more than 80 mph before the crash.
One of the men was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Both were wearing helmets.
