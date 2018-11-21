Outreach program aims to feed families in need this Thanksgiving

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Local leaders and neighbors got into the Thanksgiving spirit on Wednesday.
The Members of the ANGELS Outreach program packed up baskets full of food and, along with Toledo police officers and firefighters, passed them out to families in need.
The ANGELS Outreach program all started when Lisa Canales, the program’s director, said she made a promise to God during the delivery of her baby. She said she would commit her life to giving back to her community if he would spare her baby’s life.
Now she is doing just that.
Each basket has just what it takes to prepare a holiday meal. Volunteers then deliver the baskets to families.
“My board, we’ve talked about this for years, and we’re just super excited to watch what God has done. You know every year he puts the right people right in front of me to make things happen,” Canales said.
The ANGELS Outreach program takes only the names and addresses of those in need.
They will be delivering over 50 baskets this year.
