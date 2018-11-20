OSU hospital dresses newborn babies in Buckeyes gear before Michigan rivalry game

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Newborns at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have been given Buckeyes-themed baby gear ahead of the rivalry game against the University of Michigan Wolverines.
Babies delivered through Nov. 24 at the Wexner Medical Center will receive a crimson and gray “Beat Michigan” sleep swaddle and a Buckeye “helmet.”
The Ohio State Buckeyes host the University of Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at noon. Both teams are entering Saturday with a 10-1 schedule.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.