OSU hospital dresses newborn babies in Buckeyes gear before Michigan rivalry game
Baby Buckeyes (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | November 20, 2018 at 4:45 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 5:49 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Newborns at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have been given Buckeyes-themed baby gear ahead of the rivalry game against the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Babies delivered through Nov. 24 at the Wexner Medical Center will receive a crimson and gray “Beat Michigan” sleep swaddle and a Buckeye “helmet.”

Posted by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Monday, November 19, 2018
The Ohio State Buckeyes host the University of Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at noon. Both teams are entering Saturday with a 10-1 schedule.

