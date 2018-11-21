Ohio is better than Michigan: here’s why

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The 115th game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines is set to take place this Saturday.
The rivalry is one, if not THE greatest sports rivalry of the 20th century. We hope you read THE like you would read THE Ohio State University.
While it’s true that Michigan has the better record in the series overall (58-50-6), the Buckeyes have dominated The Rivalry as of late, with a record of 9-1 in the last 10 years.
Ohio State fans have had a lot to brag about when it comes to this match-up. But so do Ohioans in general, even if they aren’t football fans.
The state of Ohio is great. Better than Michigan, in fact.
With help from the Odyssey, Cleveland.com and Thrillist, we prove why, in no particular order:
- Flight began in Ohio. If it weren’t for Ohio, it would take so much longer for us to go on vacation. As every Ohioan knows, Orville and Wilbur Wright were born here. They also designed and built the plane they tested in North Carolina in Ohio
- Ohio made space a thing. The first man on the moon, Neil Armstrong, was born in Wapakoneta, Ohio, which is about an hour and a half away from Toledo. 24 astronauts also hail from the Buckeye State.
- Ohio is way more presidential than Michigan. Ohio also cranks out a lot of presidents. 7, to be exact: William Henry Harrison (he was born in Virginia, but called Ohio home as soon as it became a state), Ulysses S. Grant (Point Pleasant), Rutherford B. Hayes (Delaware), James A. Garfield (Orange), Benjamin Harrison (North Bend), William McKinley (Niles), William Howard Taft (Cincinnati) and Warren G. Harding (Blooming Grove).
- Ohio wants to rock and roll all night, and party every day. And we can. Because the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sets up shop in Cleveland.
- Ohio is filled with football greatness. Besides the Buckeyes, Ohio is also home to the Football Hall of Fame, located in Canton.
- Thrills and chills live in Ohio. The Buckeye state has no shortage of roller coasters. Ohioans can get their fix at either Cedar Point or Kings Island. According to the Odyssey, Ohio was also named the Most Haunted State in the nation, so chances are, if you’re from Ohio, you’re not afraid of anything. Especially not Wolverines.
- Let there be light, said Ohio. Ohio is also home to Thomas Edison. Born in Milan, Edison, of course, invented the light bulb. If you didn’t know that, you’re probably from Michigan.
- Ohio kind of won a war against Michigan, no big deal. Chances are, if you’re from either Ohio or Michigan, you’ll know that the 2 states were fighting over Toledo and the Maumee River. The war was more of a “war," with the only blood drawn was said to be when an Ohio guy stabbed a Michigan dude with a pen. Michigan was rewarded the UP for their trouble.
- Ohio is progressive. Oberlin College was the first interracial college, and Ohio was anti-slavery before it even became a state.
- We can spell Ohio with our arms. And that’s pretty cool. Try to do it with Michigan, Michiganders. Just try it.
- People literally fight over us. Ohio is a swing state come election time. So, we’re pretty important.
- Ohio is basically the heart of America. According to Cleveland.com, Ohio is about halfway between New York and Chicago, and major cities like Boston, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Nashville are all easy to reach by just hopping in your car. Also, almost 50 percent of the U.S. population lives within 500 miles of Columbus, home of the Buckeyes. O-H!
