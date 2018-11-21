ODOT tests equipment heading into snowy season

“So instead of having to stop, turn around, go the other direction. they’re going to run continuous loops, and that just really allows us to work more effective so we can continuously treat those roads and continuously, you know, if we’ve got 4 tankers out there, there’s a good chance that there’s going to be a tanker all around the loop, so it’s not just one specific area getting treated,” explained Rebecca Dangelo, Spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation in the Toledo area.