ODOT tests equipment heading into snowy season

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - Santa Claus might not be here yet, but old man winter has already come to town.
ODOT is prepared for the long cold season ahead.
We've already seen the level of snow accumulation rise over the past couple of weeks. So far, crews haven't had any trouble clearing the roads.
ODOT's goal is to have primary routes back up to speed within two hours of the end of a storm. ODOT met that goal 97 percent of the time last winter. In an attempt to match or even beat that goal, mechanics checked each truck over 150 ways.
Jacob Rupp, Ohio Department of Transportation Auto Technician looked into some of the tricky ins and outs.
“Some wiring that’s under the hood or in the fender well, ice will build up on it, and there may be a problem there and you’ll never see it until it’s cleaned off, so you try to look at everything. It wouldn’t be like your normal inspection that an average truck driver would do, you try to find every little issue that may happen," he said.
ODOT is also using a new method this year on our expressways.
Rather than split the loop in half between the Northwood and Maumee garages, during storms, the trucks will instead stay on their designated side constantly circling.
“So instead of having to stop, turn around, go the other direction. they’re going to run continuous loops, and that just really allows us to work more effective so we can continuously treat those roads and continuously, you know, if we’ve got 4 tankers out there, there’s a good chance that there’s going to be a tanker all around the loop, so it’s not just one specific area getting treated,” explained Rebecca Dangelo, Spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation in the Toledo area.
Just last winter across the state of Ohio, ODOT plow trucks were hit 64 times.
Remember, when you see those green and yellow flashing lights, don’t crowd the plow.
