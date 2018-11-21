Oil price plunge sends ripples through global economy

The recent drop in oil has been driven by calls for major producers to increase production. The U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Russia have all stepped up output. One reason was fears of a price spike due to sanctions on Iran. But when U.S. President Donald Trump imposed them Nov. 5, he added a six-month waiver for several countries that are major consumers of Iranian oil. Instead of spiking, prices have slumped. Concerns about slowing global growth have also weighed on prices.