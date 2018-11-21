New guidelines issued for troops at southern border

(CNN) – President Donald Trump is granting new authority to U.S. troops at the southern border.
The decision comes as a large group of migrants traveling from Central America is arriving at the region.
Thousands of troops are spending the Thanksgiving holiday at the U.S.-Mexico border as the caravan approaches.
The White House on Wednesday issued new and specific guidelines for how U.S. troops can assist Customs and Border Protection agents.
The new guidelines, in the form of a memo approved by the president, allow troops to use “a show or use of force (including lethal force, where necessary)."
They’ll also allow troops to conduct activities like "crowd control, temporary detention and cursory search."
In response to the memo, Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters that there has been “no call for any lethal force” from the Department of Homeland Security.
Earlier this week, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen laid out the strategy – and rationale – for the military presence.
“Approximately 8 to 10,000 migrants amassing along our southern border – the crisis is real, and it is just on the other side of this wall,” Nielsen said.
There are just under 6,000 U.S. troops on the border. The president has promised as many as 15,000 if necessary.
The Pentagon said Tuesday the mission will cost approximately $72 million.
In addition to the new guidelines, the White House is appealing a judge’s ruling that temporarily blocks new White House restrictions on migrants who come into the U.S. seeking asylum.
The migrant caravan was a top issue for the White House in the lead-up to the midterm elections, with Trump tweeting frequently about it, and referencing it often on the campaign trail.
