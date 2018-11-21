Local motorcycle clubs collect more than 20K pounds of food for homeless shelter

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Just in time for the holidays, a local homeless shelter has received a huge donation.
The Findlay City Mission is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County. They serve, on average, 40-50 lunches and 60-80 dinners daily.
Going into the holiday season, the local American Outlaw motorcycle club chapter decided to help the mission out with a food drive.
With only 6 weeks notice to spread the word and setup a concert, they ended up collecting just short of 21,000 pounds of food.
“It looked half bare. So, this food drive is actually going to get us through the rest of the season where we won’t need too much more food in,” said Miriam Ibarra, food services director at Findlay City Mission.
Event organizers learned of the need after touring the city Mission a few months ago. Even with relatively short notice, they knew their biker community would come through.
“We had people from Detroit down, we had people from Lima up, we had people from down in the Kenton area, down in Hardin county came up,” said Ed Scheeter with A.B.A.T.E. of Ohio.
“We live here, and that was my call to the guys. This is our community, and if they’re going to do stuff for our community, let’s go and do it big,” said Ed Smith from the local Barbarians MC.
Along with the large donation, the Findlay City Mission has partnered with a local restaurant who will be catering their entire Thanksgiving Day dinner on Thursday night.
