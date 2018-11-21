Local members of ‘The Best Band in the Land’ get ready for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut

TOLEDO (WTOL) - From the state’s capital, to the Big Apple, members of the Ohio State Marching band from northwest Ohio are ready for their big debut in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“I’m just looking forward to getting to Harold’s Square and having the cameras all over us," said Kyle Prete.
This year is his first year in the band and it’s hard for him to believe he’ll be marching in just a few days.
“It’s going to be weird not going home for Thanksgiving break and with that, My mom always loved watching the parade growing up, so on Thanksgiving morning I would wake up and the parade would already be on," he said.
Adam Wells has similar memories
“On Thanksgiving Morning I would always wake up to my mom watching the Macy’s Day parade," Wells explained.
And the excitement still hasn’t quite sunk in yet; an experience many of us will be watching from our Northwest Ohio homes.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.