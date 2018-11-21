Libbey Glass Factory Outlet: The place to go for holiday shopping and entertaining

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Tucked away off Huron Street near the downtown Toledo Farmers Market, the Libbey Glass Factory Outlet is one of Toledo’s best kept secrets!
From everything you’ll need for entertaining your holiday parties to finding the best holiday gifts, the outlet has deals you can’t find online or in stores.
Libbey Glass has newly patented glassware; you can prep in it, bake in it, serve in it and store in it!
They have American made, luxury wine glasses and holiday themed gifts.
Not to mention all of the Black Friday deals, like a serving bowl normally nearly $20, on sale for $4.88.
Libbey is open 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Black Friday.
* Sponsored content
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.