Kyodo: Nissan's Ghosn to be detained for another 10 days

The logo of Nissan is seen at Nissan Motor Co. Global Headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. France's Renault says it has decided to keep its CEO Carlos Ghosn on despite his arrest in Japan on allegations that he misused assets of partner Nissan Motor Co. and misreported his income. Renault's board of directors announced late Tuesday that the No. 2 at the company, Chief Operating Officer Thierry Bollore, would temporarily fill in for Ghosn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)