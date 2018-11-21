Kick off Thanksgiving with the 2018 Dave’s Turkey Chase

Race starts and ends at WTOL 11 studios, 730 N. Summit St.

Kick off Thanksgiving with the 2018 Turkey Chase
By WTOL Newsroom | November 5, 2018 at 12:24 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 2:30 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There are two essential things you need to prepare for when it comes to Thanksgiving: pie and the annual Dave’s Turkey Chase.

The event takes place on Thursday morning and you can register in person up until 8:30 a.m.

The 5K is $35 and the one-mile fun run is $20. There is a free kids fun run that starts at 8:30 a.m., but participants must register.

The run benefits local nonprofit organizations: Cherry Street Mission Ministries, Hospice of NW Ohio, and Hannah’s Socks.

You can find more information on the Run Toledo website.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.