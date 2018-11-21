Kick off Thanksgiving with the 2018 Dave’s Turkey Chase

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There are two essential things you need to prepare for when it comes to Thanksgiving: pie and the annual Dave’s Turkey Chase.
The event takes place on Thursday morning and you can register in person up until 8:30 a.m.
The 5K is $35 and the one-mile fun run is $20. There is a free kids fun run that starts at 8:30 a.m., but participants must register.
The run benefits local nonprofit organizations: Cherry Street Mission Ministries, Hospice of NW Ohio, and Hannah’s Socks.
You can find more information on the Run Toledo website.
