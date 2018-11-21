Investigation into deadly officer involved shooting close

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An investigation into a deadly, officer-involved shooting in Perrysburg Township in August is close to wrapping up.
At a city council meeting Tuesday night, Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin announced he plans to provide an unredacted report to the public on Friday.
The report was dropped off at City Hall Monday afternoon by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department, who began the investigation last month.
Mayor Mackin said he encourages the public to read the report, so they can make their own judgement on what it says and what the next steps should be.
When asked why it’s going to take days to get it out to the public, the Mayor said along with following legal procedures, he wants to be as fair as possible to those involved, including Chief Paez. This means waiting for his supervisor to return from vacation, so he can see the report first.
“These are people’s lives that are evaluated and there’s comments in there and we’re hoping the report will provide some guidance to us and we plan on taking steps consistent with that,” said Mayor Mackin.”
However, Councilman Haraz Ghanbari doesn’t think it should take as long as the Mayor’s saying.
“At the end of the day, the division heads all report up through the Mayor, so I don’t see a need for a delay for a few days,” said Ghanbari.
WTOL will provide details from the report as soon as they’re released.
