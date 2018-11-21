Honda recalls minivans for faulty sliding doors

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Honda is recalling more than 120,000 vehicles worldwide due to faulty sliding doors.
The recall affects 122,000 Honda Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2019, according to the Associated Press.
Honda says parts of the power door rear latches can stick, causing the doors to not fasten securely and potentially open while the vans are in motion.
Those with the affected vehicles should take their vans to the dealership to get the parts replaced for free.
However, the AP reports dealers only have limited parts in supply right now. More parts are expected to arrive by next month.
The AP says in the meantime, the power sliding door can be temporarily disable until the parts come in. You will still be able to manually use the door.
Head to Honda’s website to see if your vehicle is involved in the recall.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.