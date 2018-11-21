Here’s where you can get a Thanksgiving meal this weekend

By WTOL Newsroom | November 21, 2018 at 2:33 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 2:33 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you don’t know where to get a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday, here are some places in the area ready to help:

  • Christ the King Church - 4100 Harvest Lane at Monroe St., Toledo, Dinner: Thursday, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • St. Joan of Arc Church  - 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Dinner: Thursdsay, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (in the school gym)
  • Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission - 1917 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, Breakfast: Thursday, 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Dinner: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dinner: 5 p.m.
  • Cherry St. Mission  - 1501 Monroe St. (Mac St. Cafe at Life Revitalization Center), Toledo, Breakfast: Thursday, 7 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Dinner: 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
  • Amy May’s Rockin' Taco Food Truck - Salvation Army on Main St., Findlay, Dinner: Wednesday, Chicken dinners 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • The City of Monroe Fire Fighters IAFF Local 326 AFL-CIO - Oaks Victory Village Third & Kentucky, Monroe, Dinner: 3 - 6 p.m.

Do you know of any other places to find a meal this holiday weekend? Let us know at AllWTOLDigitalContent@raycommedia.com.

