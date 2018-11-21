Go 419 Must-Do List: Week of Nov. 22

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s time to plan your must-do events! Start here to see the best of the 419 at a glance.
Thursday, November 22
· Dave’s Turkey Chase 5k — Thanksgiving Day | 9:00 a.m. | Downtown, WTOL 11 parking lot
o Benefiting Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Cherry Street Mission Ministries and Hannah's Socks.
o The ideal Thanksgiving Day family fun run/walk 5k. Join us in showing thanks by giving to help others, and burn off the day’s extra calories in the process
o The course is a loop course through downtown Toledo.
§ Starting on Summit St at WTOL 11, heading south, around past Fifth Third Field and the Huntington Center, Across Cherry St., then back down Summit St., left on Lagrange and right on Water St. to the finish at WTOL 11.
Friday, November 23
· Toledo Football vs. Central Michigan | Glass Bowl | 12 p.m. Kick Off
o Final home game of the 2018 season against Central Michigan University
o Black Friday Ticket Special
o $7 Tickets in sections 1 & 27 of the Glass Bowl, when purchased between now and Thursday, November 22, 11:59 p.m. using the promo code BLACK.
o Tickets may be purchased online, by calling 419-530-GOLD or at the UT Ticket Office at Savage Arena.
· Lights Before Christmas | Toledo Zoo | Watch Lighting LIVE on WTOL 11 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.
o It's the kickoff to the holiday tradition at The Toledo Zoo and WTOL 11 will be LIVE all night long!
o We'll show you all the NEW things this year, give you a behind the scenes peek at what it take to light up the zoo and of course, we'll light up the 85—foot Norway tree to really kick this holiday tradition off right.
· Toledo Walleye vs. Brampton Beast | Huntington Center | 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
o Take a break from the family time and head to the Huntington Center for some Holiday Hockey fun!
o Big Brother runner-up, Tyler Crispen, will be visiting the Huntington Center on Black Friday! The Rossford native won fan favorite during his time on the most recent season of the reality show. Tyler will be available for photos on the concourse during the game.
Saturday, November 24
· Shop Small Toledo | Seagate Convention Center | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
o The first-ever Shop Small Toledo will be held on Small Business Saturday in downtown Toledo.
o More than 60 small business vendors will be in attendance.
o Shop, Eat & Enjoy All Things TOLEDO!
o Purchase advance tickets online or pay at the door.
§ $10 - VIP Early Access (9am entry + souvenir tote)
§ $5 - General Admission (10am entry)
§ Kids 10 and under are free!
o Enjoy a day exploring some of Toledo’s best-kept secrets and sampling some Toledo favorites!
o Bring the family, there will be fun activities for all ages. Featuring: Imagination Station, The Toledo Zoo and Laurel's Princess Parties. Starbucks and concessions will be available.
o A portion of the proceeds will benefit Read for Literacy, Inc.
· Maumee Holiday Light Parade | Conant Street Maumee | Saturday 6 - 8 p.m.
o Dozens of lighted floats are featured in this unique holiday parade, and this year is extra special, because it marks the 15th annual Holiday Light Parade!
o Bundle up, bring the whole family for an evening of holiday spirit.
· Horse & Carriage Rides | Levis Commons | Saturdays during the holidays
o Come Out To Levis Commons Every Saturday During The Christmas Season For Horse Drawn Carriage Rides.
o Take A Ride To Remember Down The Boulevard Of Twinkling Lights And Past The 50ft Christmas Tree.
o Ride Pick-Up Is Next To Taste of Toledo Gift Baskets & Gifts
o Rides Are $5/Person or $10/Family Of Four
Sunday, November 25
· Hensville Lights | Hensville | Now through January 6
o Back by popular demand! Hensville Lights returns for the 2018 holiday season!
o Take a drive or bundle up the family for a walk along St. Clair Street to see the amazing lights on the buildings and dancing light display set to music.
o Businesses along St. Clair St. will be participating in Hensville Lights and will shine from November 17 through January 6.
· Ride the Polar Express! | Findlay Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation| Weekends – 12/31
o Hop on board our quarter scale trains for a magical trip through a winter wonderland of sparkling lights and festive decorations.
o See delightful toy trains running in our beautifully decorated museum and train barn.
o Hundreds of decorated trees inside and out, plus Santa and Mrs. Claus are here to visit on select nights.
o A great place to bring visiting family and friends that has become a family tradition for many. Be sure to bundle up for the train ride
