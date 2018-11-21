First case of polio-like disease AFM reaches Lucas Co.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The first case of the polio-like disease Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM has been confirmed in Lucas County.
Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it is a pediatric case.
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department confirmed the disease and says it affects the area of the spinal cord called gray matter, and can cause muscle weakness and paralysis in the arms and legs.
Symptoms of AFM can also include:
- Facial droop/weakness
- Difficulty moving the eyes
- Drooping eyelids
- Difficulty swallowing or slurred speech
AFM is not contagious and cannot be transmitted person-to-person.
There have been 106 confirmed cases of AFM in 29 states this year. More than 90% of the cases have occurred in children younger than 18.
AFM can be brought one by viruses such as enterovirus and West Nile virus, as well as environmental toxins. The health department says some people may become infected with these viruses or exposed to certain toxins, then experience the polio-like symptoms of AFM.
If you believe your child is displaying the symptoms of AFM, contact your doctor as soon as possible. There is no specific treatment for AFM, the health department says clinicians may recommend certain interventions on a case-by-case basis.
The health department says you can take these steps in order to avoid infections and stay healthy.
- Wash your hands frequently to limit exposure to germs
- Cover your cough or sneeze
- Stay home if you are sick
- Stay up to date on vaccinations
The CDC offers more information on AFM.
