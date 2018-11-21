First Alert Forecast: Chilly weather, brief chance of snow flurries for pre-Thanksgiving travel

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly cloudy skies and chilly weather for early risers for pre-Thanksgiving travel. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s.
It will remain mostly cloudy through midday with temperatures into the middle 30s this afternoon. There will be the chance of a few mid-afternoon brief snow flurries.
It will be frigid cold into Thanksgiving morning with temperatures in the middle teens. Partly sunny skies and highs into the middle 30s for Thanksgiving afternoon.
A warm up will begin on Friday with highs back into the 40s. Temperatures will approach the 50s into the weekend with rain chances likely on Saturday.
