Cops and Robbers: TPD officers apprehend 2 suspects who assaulted, robbed woman
By WTOL Newsroom | November 21, 2018 at 11:30 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 11:30 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - 2 people are behind bars after a robbery Tuesday night.

Police were responding to a robbery in the 2400 block of Broadway.

Police say a female had been assaulted and robbed of her possessions by 2 suspects.

As one unit looked after the female, TPD officers Jesuse Cordero and Simon Urbina searched the area for the suspects.

The officers arrested Alicia King and James Garner after a short search near the area of Western and Broadway. They were taken into custody without incident.

Both King and Garner were charged with robbery and are being held on a $50,000.

They are due back in court next week.

