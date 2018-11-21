Cops and Robbers: TPD officers apprehend 2 suspects who assaulted, robbed woman

TOLEDO (WTOL) - 2 people are behind bars after a robbery Tuesday night.
Police were responding to a robbery in the 2400 block of Broadway.
Police say a female had been assaulted and robbed of her possessions by 2 suspects.
As one unit looked after the female, TPD officers Jesuse Cordero and Simon Urbina searched the area for the suspects.
The officers arrested Alicia King and James Garner after a short search near the area of Western and Broadway. They were taken into custody without incident.
Both King and Garner were charged with robbery and are being held on a $50,000.
They are due back in court next week.
