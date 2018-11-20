Cleveland Cavaliers announce JR Smith no longer with the team

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles past Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on November 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) (Will Newton)
By Chris Anderson | November 20, 2018 at 1:41 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 5:54 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Tuesday that JR Smith is no longer with the team.

The organization wishes JR and his family well and appreciates and thanks him for his contributions in the community, to the team and his role in the 2016 NBA Championship.
The organization is working with Smith regarding his future in the NBA. According to Joe Vardon with The Athletic, a trade is an possibility.

Smith expressed frustration earlier this season with a reduced role and limited playing time.

He joined the Cavaliers during the 2014-15 season, averaging 10.3 points per game while in CLeveland.

The Cavaliers will continue on without Smith when LeBron James returns to Cleveland as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

