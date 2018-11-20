Cleveland Cavaliers announce JR Smith no longer with the team

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Tuesday that JR Smith is no longer with the team.
The organization is working with Smith regarding his future in the NBA. According to Joe Vardon with The Athletic, a trade is an possibility.
Smith expressed frustration earlier this season with a reduced role and limited playing time.
He joined the Cavaliers during the 2014-15 season, averaging 10.3 points per game while in CLeveland.
The Cavaliers will continue on without Smith when LeBron James returns to Cleveland as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
