Land was transferred to the family of his murder victim, Sierah Joughin

Buildings on former James Worley property being torn down
Sierah Joughin (Source: Justice for Sierah Facebook page)
By WTOL Newsroom | November 21, 2018 at 1:54 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 1:54 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Another chapter in the tragic slaying of Sierah Joughin is coming to a close with the demolition of structures on the property of the man who imprisoned and killed her.

According to a post Wednesday from Sierah’s mother, Sheila Vaculik, on the Justice For Sierah Facebook page, buildings on the former James Worley property are starting to be torn down.

The property where Worley once lived and where Sierah was killed was awarded to her estate in July, as outlined in a civil lawsuit settlement.

James Worley was convicted of the 2016 kidnapping and murder and was sentenced to the death penalty in April.

The two barns, farmhouse and just over three acres of land were to be transferred from a trust to Sierah’s mom.

