Bruno Mars provides 24,000 Thanksgiving meals

Bruno Mars is spreading some of his "24K Magic" to his home state of Hawaii this Thanksgiving.
“Big Mahalo (thank you) to Bruno Mars who is providing 24K #Thanksgiving Holiday meals to Hawaii residents in need through our holiday feeding programs!” the Salvation Army - Hawaiian & Pacific Islands posted on its Facebook page.
“The gift will allow us to expand our feeding programs to provide an additional 24,000 meals. It is because of such giving that struggling families will have a warm and cheerful holiday together this year.”
"We are humbled and honored by this generous donation from Hawaii's own Bruno Mars," the Salvation Army’s Maj. Jeff Martin said in a statement.
"Bruno is a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua (help)."
Mars won the Grammy for album of the year with "24K Magic" in January.
