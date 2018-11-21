Amnesty to expand probe of US-led campaign in Syria's Raqqa

FILE - In this file photo released Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian security force members check human remains at the site of two mass graves believed to contain the bodies of civilians and troops killed by the Islamic State militants, in the village of Wawi north of Raqqa, Syria. The rights group Amnesty International is enlisting the help of thousands of online activists to expand its investigation into the U.S-led campaign against Islamic State militants that ended the group's presence in the Syrian city of Raqqa but left it in utter devastation. (SANA via AP, File) (AP)