Watch for cold weather through Thanksgiving, but windy and warmer Friday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cold tonight and Wednesday. There are no weather problems expected for what is known as the biggest travel day of the year.
We’ll experience cold weather through Thanksgiving, but have a windy and warmer Friday.
Rain is likely Friday night and Saturday.
Thanksgiving morning will be very cold, possibly the coldest morning so far this November. You can expect partly sunny sky with highs comfortable in the 30s.
Friday will be windy and warmer with a chance of rain moving in after sunset.
Rain is likely Saturday morning and may come to an end by midday. Saturday afternoon, night and Sunday have a good chance to be dry.
