Either Peas or Carrots is headed to a farm

Trump to pardon a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving
A live turkey is brought into the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room before the media at the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. The pardoning ceremony, to happen later, will mark its 71st year since it first took place in 1947. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)
November 20, 2018 at 1:18 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 1:20 PM

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) - President Donald Trump will pardon a turkey later on Tuesday.

Either a 39-pound bird named Peas or a 41-pound bird named Carrots will get to live out the rest of its life at a farm in Virginia.

Both turkeys were hatched in South Dakota on June 28.

First lady Melania Trump will join her husband at the pardoning ceremony.

Although presidents since the 1940s would occasionally pardon a turkey, it wasn’t until 1989 that George H.W. Bush made it an annual tradition.

Trump will spend Thanksgiving in Florida with his family.

