Trump to pardon a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) - President Donald Trump will pardon a turkey later on Tuesday.
Either a 39-pound bird named Peas or a 41-pound bird named Carrots will get to live out the rest of its life at a farm in Virginia.
Both turkeys were hatched in South Dakota on June 28.
First lady Melania Trump will join her husband at the pardoning ceremony.
Although presidents since the 1940s would occasionally pardon a turkey, it wasn’t until 1989 that George H.W. Bush made it an annual tradition.
Trump will spend Thanksgiving in Florida with his family.
