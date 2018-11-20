St. Francis de Sales students give back for Thanksgiving

TOLEDO (WTOL) - St. Francis de Sales students brought the Thanksgiving spirit to some local families.
The Knights started with an all-school mass and then a blessing of baskets.
After that, students loaded 50 baskets full of food to deliver them out to the community.
“Not all of us have what our kids are surrounded by sometimes here. And when they go out into the community and deliver. It’s a pretty incredible experience for them to see that some homes that they go into don’t have heat they don’t have electricity. So it’s just a really good thing for them to do," said Cathy Trimble, the Director of Student Life.
Students have been collecting food for several weeks.
