Rogers basketball player signs letter of intent with South Carolina

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Zia Cooke of Rogers High School is one of the top girl’s basketball players in the country.
Two weeks ago, Cooke announced her intention to go to school at South Carolina University next year. On Tuesday, she made it official. Cooke has played on the USA National team past two summers.
South Carolina won the women’s NCAA championship in 2017.
“I was just looking for the best fit for me and I didn’t care if it was Toledo, Ohio state or whatever it was. I just need to pick the best school for me," Cooke said.
Cooke said she is planning to study broadcast at South Carolina.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.