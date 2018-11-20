PBR bucks back into Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Professional Bull Riders are bucking back into Toledo for the first time in more than 3 years!
The PBR Velocity Tour Toledo Classic will entertain young and old cowboys and cowgirls alike at the Huntington Center on Jan. 12.
The show will give fans front row seats for spectacular rides and wrecks throughout the night as the rising talent in bull riding face off against the toughest bulls around.
The Classic will consist of the first round, where all riders will face one bull, and the championship round, with the 10 riders with the highest scores competing.
The rider with the most points earned over these 2 rides will be crowned champion.
Riders from all over the world will be riding into Toledo to compete.
The action starts at 7 p.m. with tickets to the event costing $15.
Tickets can be purchased at The Huntington Center Box Officer or online at Ticketmaster.
