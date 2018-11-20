Owners of Towers Armory say security system failure allowed thieves to escape

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The owners of Towers Armory say a failure of their security system allowed thieves to escape with over two dozen high-end weapons, mostly handguns.
"Our security company failed us," said Al Tawil, Sr., store owner of Towers Armory in Oregon.
Store owners said they are sick after the theft early Monday morning. Yet they say the outcome would have been different if their security system had worked properly, and four motion sensors detected the burglars.
"If everything would have went right, if the motion sensors going off and these guys had, these guys were the luckiest guys in the room, they would have been trapped in here, Oregon would have been all over them. It would have been it,"said Tawil, Sr.
From vibration and motion sensors to other reinforcements, the armory is designed to be a concrete bunker. Yet while the owners say they spent a lot of money to make the building secure, the thieves exploited the building's weakest spot: the roof. The owners say they are already taking future precautions.
"A different alarm company, different solutions for the structure of the building," said Al Tawil, Jr., son and store owner.
They say they don't care if they see the guns again, they just want them out of dangerous hands.
"I haven't slept in two days, it's a scary, scary feeling. I mean it's not a monetary thing at all, it's there's these guns out there in the wrong people's hands," said Tawil, Sr.
The ATF and Oregon Police are jointly investigating the theft. The ATF is offering $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves.
